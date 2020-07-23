You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Frederick Anthony PINFIELD

Frederick Anthony PINFIELD Obituary
FREDERICK ANTHONY PINFIELD Passed away Sunday July 19, 2020. Tony will be sadly missing by his wife Ethel and step-daughter Lynn, his nephew Richard Wooller and wife Hieke of England. Tony is pre-deceased by his first wife Joan, three brothers Dick, Jack, Peter and sister Feida. Tony was a veteran of the British navy. He served in Capetown, South Africa for many years. He was a mason for over sixty years and a master of Gothic Lodge. He worked at Union Carbide as a supervisor and retired in 1985. Tony will be remembered by his gardens, sense of humor and witty ways. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes or the Ross Memorial Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2020
