|
|
FREDERICK CHARLES BOYD It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Fred Boyd on May 10, 2020. Fred was born June 4, 1926, in Toronto to Charles and Gladys Boyd. He was predeceased by Ermaleen, his wife of 53 years. He is survived by his four children, Ronald (Brenda), Brian (Cindy), Andrea (Hugh MacKellar) and Melissa; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin), Christopher (Amanda), Nicole (Craig), Stephanie and Gregory; and his great-grandchildren, Grayson, Lauren, Audrina, Juliette and Maggie. Fred obtained his B.A.Sc. in Engineering Physics in 1949. After a stint doing seismic exploration in Canada's west he returned and took a job with Eldorado Mining and Refining working on the world's first Cobalt 60 radiation therapy machines. He oversaw the installation of the first machine at London, ON in 1951 and the next three in Italy, England and the USA. Following this he joined the original group at Canadian General Electric designing the first "Candu" type nuclear power plant. In 1960, he became the first nuclear safety official with the Atomic Energy Control Board (AECB), now the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. He co-authored the first Canadian reactor safety requirements. In the mid-1970s, he took on the role of Nuclear Energy Advisor at the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources as well as a 9-month posting in Korea on behalf of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Upon his return from Korea, he rejoined the AECB, heading a group providing training and advice to countries starting nuclear programs. He retired from the AECB in 1989. Post-retirement, he undertook several advisory missions through the IAEA. He also took on the role of volunteer editor and publisher of the Bulletin of the Canadian Nuclear Society (CNS), growing it from four-page mimeograph format to 50 plus page quarterly colour publication with supporting advertising. He had previously been the volunteer editor of the North Renfrew Times (Deep River) from 1961 to 1965, and the Kanata Standard from 1967 to 1975. During his career he was made a Fellow of the Canadian Nuclear Society and a Fellow of the Engineering Institute of Canada. In 2014, he was the recipient of the CNS Outstanding Contribution Award. He had also been an active member of the St. John's Kanata Anglican church and The Pinhey's Point Foundation. We would like to thank Bonnie Lacroix and all the staff at The Courtyards on Eagleson for their attentive care during Fred's final months. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If wished, donations in Fred's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2020