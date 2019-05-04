Resources More Obituaries for Frederick HENNIG Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick E. HENNIG

FREDERICK E. HENNIG Frederick E. Hennig left this world on April 18, 2019 at the end of his winter vacation in Sarasota, Florida. He fought hard to stay with us, showing courage and strength during a short but serious illness. We thank the great medical team at Sarasota Memorial for the wonderful care that he received there. Fred told us that he had a wonderful life and did everything he wanted to do. He was 86 years young. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 wonderful years, Margaret and four children who adored and admired him, Brian and his wife, Diane; Cathy; Richard (Cathy); and Grant (Shirley). He enjoyed many hours of fun with his four grandchildren, Taylor, Cole, Sarah and Thomas. Fred was a distinguished and longtime career employee of the Woolworth Corporation (now Footlocker). He began as a stock boy, then management trainee, in 1949 in Kitchener at the age of 17 and began his meteoric rise through successive leadership positions to become EVP for Corporate Operations of Woolworth, Canada. In 1984, he moved to New York and was promoted to SVP for Worldwide General Merchandise Operations of the global parent company. He then became global President and COO in 1987. He was extremely proud of his Canadian roots while working in New York, leading an iconic American company. Fred was fiercely loyal and truly loved his work. He respected and cherished his retail colleagues, always appreciative of those who shared their wisdom and experience with him. He treated all people like he would like to be treated himself. He retired in 1995 and went on to thoroughly enjoy 24 years of rewarding retirement years. We are all blessed and grateful for that time with him as a husband, father, Papa, brother and friend. Fred was full of enthusiasm and passion - he enjoyed gardening, travelling, golf and playing tennis with his friends at Lambton. He embraced life and had a very big heart. He was generous and gave back. He knew how to have fun and created many lasting memories for us all - whether at home, at Wymbolwood Beach, in Longboat Key or while cruising around the world. Fred brought a lot of happiness to the lives he touched, especially to his loving wife, Margaret. Theirs was a union to be cherished. He was the light of our lives - we know that the world was a better place with Fred in it. We will miss him deeply every day. The love you gave us over the years will be imprinted on our hearts forever. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019