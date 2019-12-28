|
DR. FREDERICK JAMES BROOKS-HILL May 21, 1944 - December 25, 2019 Rick (Frederick James) Brooks-Hill, of Vancouver, Canada, passed away comfortably on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his family home in Whistler, Canada after an almost 3 year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife Priscilla Hope Brooks-Hill (née McLeod) and his four children, Rick (Leah Walton) Brooks-Hill, Hilary (Alex) Zimmermann, Alex (Joe Hertz) Brooks-Hill and Tory (Andrew Taylor) Brooks-Hill. Rick was born in St. John's Newfoundland to Frederick Bancroft Brooks-Hill and Helen Mason Brooks-Hill. His fun-loving nature and quirky sense of humour will be greatly missed by his twelve grandchildren: Blythe, Nina, Freddie, Stuart, Max, Anna, George, Maggie, Bella, Kyle, Mikey and Julia. Rick is additionally survived by his older sister Heather, younger brother Robin and younger sister Gill. He will also be missed by his close friends from Stony Lake, Vancouver/Whistler and Toronto between which he and Priscilla split their time over the past 20 years. Rick would count himself happiest steering a sailboat.....any sailboat. A close second would be presiding over his brood and extended family at Stony Lake. He worked incredibly hard in order to enable the pursuit of these dual passions. By his own admission, he was not the most adept high school student, perhaps due to extensive sporting activities and massive amounts of time spent in racing dinghies. In spite of his other interests, Rick managed to achieve the bare minimum required to gain entrance into the University of Western Ontario. Thankfully, sailing enabled him to meet Priscilla at the RCYC where he was the head instructor and where they would eventually get married. Sailing took them to Europe for the world Finn championships (and a honeymoon) and to Brazil for the world Soling championships, both times representing Canada. At Western, Rick really pulled up his academic socks and subsequently received a Canada Council Grant to attend the University of Pennsylvania. He earned a Ph.D. in Applied Economics, with his thesis on the evolving topic of risk-weighted financial portfolio management. Rick went on to teach business and finance at the University of British Columbia. In 1973, he joined Art, Bob, Rudy and Dick at Phillips, Hager and North, the upstart pension fund management firm. He loved teaching and continued to mentor and teach throughout his career. Truly an entrepreneur at heart, as evidenced by the many other businesses he owned or co-owned throughout the years, he worked incredibly hard alongside his colleagues until his retirement. Rick devoted many hours to the community: as a coach of his children's sports teams, president of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of BC, a supporter of the Disabled Sailing Association of BC, Commodore of the Stony Lake Yacht Club and Chair of the Kawartha Land Trust Investment Committee, to name a few. His community commitment was recognized with an honorary doctorate from Assumption University. Since retirement, he has had the opportunity to travel the world with Priscilla, ski countless runs at Whistler and refinish/race his Aykroyd dinghy, all the while ensuring that he practised what he preached with a "family first" approach to life. Rick's presence, sense of humour, love of teaching and calming influence will be missed. A life well lived and loved. We look forward to his celebration of life at Stony Lake next summer. We are thankful for the amazing medical care he received across the country over the past three years. He began and finished his end of life journey in Whistler, with immense support along the way. In lieu of flowers, please remember Rick with a donation to the Whistler Health Care Foundation via: https://www.whistlerhealthcarefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020