FREDERICK JAMES HAWKES "Jim "June 21, 1934 - Calgary, Alberta May 9, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Jim Hawkes of Calgary, AB, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 84 years.A be loved husband, father, and grand father, predeceased by his wife of fifty-six years, Joanne Hawkes. Jim is greatly missed by children, Terri Hawkes and Robert Hawkes (Susan Cullen); grandchildren, An drew and Michael Hawkes, and Alexa and Jake Hawkes-Sackman; brother Roger (Lisa); brothers-in- law, Bill and Jim Herriot; and ex tended family and friends.Jim was a native Calgarian who was a strong advocate for both Calgary and for sound and innovative na tional policies. He served the peo ple of Calgary West as their federal Member of Parliament for more than fourteen years, and was honoured to hold the posi tion of Chief Government Whip from 1988 to 1993.Before entering politics, Jim's passions for youth mentorship and basketball led to his first career with the YMCA in both Calgary and Montreal; he was also a star point guard at Sir George Williams College in Mon treal. Jim managed Camp Chief Hector and later ran the counsel ling centres at both Mount Royal College and the University of Cal gary. After earning his PhD in Re search Psychology from Colorado State University, Jim taught in the Faculty of Social Work at the Uni versity of Calgary, running their graduate program. Jim was also an entrepreneur, starting and run ning successful small businesses. In retirement he treated golf and curling like jobs, immensely en joying friendly competition with his long-time friends until de mentia forced him into 'full' re tirement. A true renaissance man! Jim loved spending time with his spouse Joanne, a strong support er of the arts and of archival work at numerous Alberta museums. Joanne was Jim's true love and partner in life, prior to her passing in 2013. Together they rejoiced and engaged in the growth and successes of their kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. Friends re member Jim's keen intellect, huge heart, sense of loyalty and gift of counsel. Colleagues and opponents alike regarded Jim as an honest, principled and com passionate public servant who was in politics for all the 'right reasons'. Through a number of life's challenges, Jim demonstrat ed tremendous resilience and most recently showed great strength and bravery in facing his journey with dementia, making the best of every day. Jim shared a joyful sense of humour with all, often delighting his caregivers un til shortly before his passing. A special thanks to family, friends, his companion Joanne, caregiver Alara and indeed all other caregiv ers who cared for Jim with love, dignity and humour. Jim/Dad/ Papa will live in our hearts forev er. Those wishing to pay their re spects in a visitation with family may do so at McInnis & Hollo way's Park Memorial Chapel (5008 Elbow Drive S.W. Calgary, AB) on Monday May 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com. In lieu of flowers, Jim would have appreciated a donation in his name to the University Of Calgary Dementia Research: https:// www.ucalgary.ca/dcns/ about- dcns/philanthropy or the YMCA: Youth and Child Empowerment https:// www.ymcacalgary.org/ youth-empowerment/.In living memory of Jim Hawkes, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Pro vincial Park by McInnis & Hollo way Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019