FREDERICK JEFFERSON NEAL October 12, 1928 - January 10, 2020 Peacefully at The Pines in Bracebridge, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved husband for 64 years to Sarah Neal (nee Ditchburn). Loving father of David Neal (Sarah) of Connecticut, John Neal (Nadine) of Ottawa and the late Darcy Croteau. Survived by son-in-law, Sylvain of Quebec City. Proud grandfather of Myriam Divert, Symeon Croteau, Rachel Croteau, Emily Skinner, Oliver Neal, Sophie Neal, Audrey and Carolyn Neal. Great- grandfather of Joshua Divert, Samuel Divert and Julia Croteau. Brother of the late Rowena Watson. Cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at The Church of The Redeemer in Rosseau, Ontario, in the summer of 2020. Memorial donations made to support The Church of The Redeemer (c/o P.O. Box 221 Rosseau, ON P0C1J0) would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
