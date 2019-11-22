|
FREDERICK JOSEPH MARKER Professor Emeritus of English and Drama October 28, 1936 - August 23, 2019 Survived by his loving partner, Anne Dupré, and his stepchildren Sam (Daphne) Barrett (Brock) and Maurice Dupré (Nadine). Educated at Harvard (A.B. magna cum laude, 1958), the University of Copenhagen (Graduate School for Foreign Students), and Yale School of Drama (D.F.A. 1967), he joined the University of Toronto in 1967, where he taught for 35 years in the English Department and the Graduate Centres of Drama and Comparative Literature. He was a Fulbright Fellow, a Fellow of the Salzburg Seminar in American Studies, and the first Canadian editor of the international professional journal Modern Drama. Dr. Marker's critical writings include over a dozen books on Ibsen, Strindberg, Edward Gordon Craig, Kjeld Abell, Ingmar Bergman, and Hans Christian Anderson, as well as the definitive Cambridge History of Scandinavian Theatre. Many of these groundbreaking studies were the outcome of a lifelong collaboration between Marker and his wife of more than fifty years, the remarkable Danish theatre historian Lise-Lone Marker, a Professor at the U of T's Graduate Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance, for over three decades. After a long struggle with Parkinson's disease, Lise-Lone's death in 2013 marked a major turning point in Frederick's existence. "That I ever regained my footing in life is thanks to my partner Anne Dupré", he wrote in his class report for his 60th Reunion at Harvard five years later. A chance encounter with the widow of a distinguished university colleague he had never met gave both Frederick and Anne a fresh new reason for living. "Between us we have weathered 103 years of marriage and, as such, we are old hands at the routine" they liked to remind friends. In his later years, Frederick's scholarly writing was overshadowed by a rekindled interest in writing for the theatre. Published and represented by the Playwrights Guild of Canada, his translations and adaptations of Ibsen and Strindberg have continued to be widely performed at leading regional theatres in North America, England and Israel. Particularly Nora, the Markers' taut adaptation of the Ingmar Bergman stage version of A Doll's House, has seen more than fifty professional productions since it was first produced at Stratford in 1987. A memorial celebration of Frederick's life will be held Monday, December 9th, from 3-5 p.m., in the Long Room, University College Union Building, 79 St George St.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019