FREDERICK MAURICE WESTON Frederick (Rick) Maurice Weston, 83 of Toronto passed away peacefully amongst family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Rick was most proud of the impact he had on those closest to him, as well as the profound contributions to society made through his various business endeavours. He was a unique and passionate father, grandfather and business leader, and he will be missed by many. He is survived by Shauna, Andrew, Joe and Carrie, and grandchildren, Abby, Claire and Harper. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
. The family will be holding a virtual memorial service on Sunday, November 22nd, 11:00 a.m. Please email RickWestonMemorial@gmail.com to request a link to the virtual memorial service. In memory of Rick, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
(memorialvirtuel.ca/qc/en/about/
).