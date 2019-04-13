You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
FREDERICK SIMON MALLEAU January 8, 1944 - April 7, 2019 On Sunday, April 7, at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, Frederick Malleau passed away after enduring Aphasia and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for many years. He was 75. Fred is survived by Lynda (neé Schoen), his loving spouse of 54 years; and their children, David (Angela) of Newcastle, Anne (Gordon) of Port Hope and Timothy (Kimberly) of Manotick. He was predeceased by his son, Anthony. The proud grandfather of Claire, Lauren, Jack, Leo and Charlotte, he would travel with, and look after them, until his condition would allow it no more. Born in Massey, Ontario, Fred worked for decades in the printing industry in sales and executive leadership for John Deyell Co., General Printers and Tri-Graphic Printing (Ottawa) Ltd. Gregarious in nature, his true love was sales, where he could spend his days one-on-one with other people. He loved travel and spent many happy days exploring in foreign countries. Fred requested that there not be a service. Donations may be made to Parkinson Canada (1-800-565-3000) and can be designated in his name to Supranuclear Palsy upon request. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
