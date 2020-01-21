You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
REVEREND FREDERICK WILLIAM ETHERDEN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reverend Frederic William Etherden on January 17, 2020. Loving husband of 61 years to Mary Isabel Etherden (nee Waller). Proud father of Cynthia (Keith), Andrea (Rob), Paula (Richard). Wonderful Papa to Matthew (Melissa), Jessica, Natalie, Sarah, Alexi and great Poppy to Adelyn. Frederic had a long and distinguished career as Senior Dean of Seneca College as well as ministering for the Anglican Church. A mass will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church 300 Dundas St. W. L1N 2M5 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25th followed by a reception. Online condolences can be made to www.mountlawn.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020
