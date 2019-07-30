You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freny MADON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freny MADON


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freny MADON Obituary
FRENY MADON (nee Sethna) Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on July 27, 2019 at the age of 85. Freny was born on December 18, 1933 in Mombasa, Kenya. Beloved wife of Shavak, loving mother of Cyrus (Shilpa) and Dan (Janice). Adored grandmother of Natasha, Maxwell, Shaleena, Farah, Rayna and Mila. Dear sister of Nargis, Noshir (Banu), Rumi (Hilda). Predeceased by her sister, Roshan and brothers-in-law, Russi and Adil. Freny cherished time with her family and very wide circle of friends. She always had a warm hug for you and a smile that could light up any room. Freny enjoyed travelling and in particular, spending the winter months in Florida. Freny was a strong, determined and warm person throughout her life and she had all the time in the world for those around her. No matter who Freny came in contact with, she left a lasting impression. Visitation at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E. 905-257-8822) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Credit Valley Hospital or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now