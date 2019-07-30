|
FRENY MADON (nee Sethna) Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on July 27, 2019 at the age of 85. Freny was born on December 18, 1933 in Mombasa, Kenya. Beloved wife of Shavak, loving mother of Cyrus (Shilpa) and Dan (Janice). Adored grandmother of Natasha, Maxwell, Shaleena, Farah, Rayna and Mila. Dear sister of Nargis, Noshir (Banu), Rumi (Hilda). Predeceased by her sister, Roshan and brothers-in-law, Russi and Adil. Freny cherished time with her family and very wide circle of friends. She always had a warm hug for you and a smile that could light up any room. Freny enjoyed travelling and in particular, spending the winter months in Florida. Freny was a strong, determined and warm person throughout her life and she had all the time in the world for those around her. No matter who Freny came in contact with, she left a lasting impression. Visitation at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E. 905-257-8822) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Credit Valley Hospital or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019