|
|
FUMIKO ITO On April 20, 2020, Fumiko Ito passed away at the age of 92. Wife to Tsugio, mother to Kyoko Laberge (predeceased), and Mary (Ito) Ammendolia. She was grandmother to David Laberge, Michael Ammendolia, Mark Ammendolia, and Sarah Ammendolia and great-grandmother to Taiyo Laberge. She was cherished and loved by all who knew her. During her lifetime, she lived through the Great Depression and World War II, when she was 50km away from the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. In 1958, she embarked on a 1-month journey by boat to Canada with her husband, Tsugio and daughter, Kyoko, to start a new life. The family settled on a mushroom farm in Gormley, Ontario. Later, they moved to Toronto after their second daughter, Mary, was born. Fumiko worked as a hairstylist, seamstress and a letter sorter for Canada Post. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, writing and taking English classes. She loved to socialize with friends and relatives and meet new people. Approximately a week before her passing, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She seemed at peace at the end of her life and her final words were "arigato" (thank you). The family would like to thank the staff at New Horizons Tower and Dr. David Frost and the COVID-19 team at Toronto Western Hospital. Special thanks to her family doctor Esther Rosenthal for her wonderful care. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral. A memorial service will be arranged for a later date. TSUGIO ITO On April 29, 2020, Tsugio Ito passed away at the age of 97. Husband to Fumiko, father to Kyoko Laberge (predeceased) and Mary (Ito) Ammendolia. Older brother to Mitsuyoshi. He was grandfather to David Laberge, Michael Ammendolia, Mark Ammendolia and Sarah Ammendolia and great-grandfather to Taiyo Laberge. Tsugio was born in Mission City, BC in 1922 and grew up on the family strawberry farm. His mother passed away when he was a child along with his baby sister. He and his brothers, Tsutau and Mitsuyoshi, were raised by their father, Denjiro. During World War II, the family farm was taken by the Canadian government and the family was sent to a work camp in Alberta for five years where they picked sugar beets. After the war, the family moved to Japan and Tsugio worked as an interpreter for the British Army. It was in Japan where he met and married Fumiko and had a daughter, Kyoko. But Canada would always be his home. He returned in 1958, and settled his family on a mushroom farm in Gormley, Ontario. They eventually moved to Toronto with their second daughter, Mary. He worked as a cabinet maker and then with Globe Realty in maintenance. Tsugio or "Joe" as he was known to many, was not a talker. He gave his energies to his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored, and taking care of his wife in her later years. He died from complications related to COVID-19 and after losing his wife nine days earlier. The family would like to thank Dr. Diana Toubaasi and her team at Toronto Western Hospital, the staff at New Horizons Tower, and the ongoing care and support from Dr. Esther Rosenthal. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral. A memorial service will be arranged for a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020