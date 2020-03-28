|
G. DOUGLAS NEVILLE April 7, 1931 - March 24, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Doug Neville on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 88, in his home at Amica, Westboro Park, Ottawa. Predeceased by his wife, Ann, and his siblings, Isabella and Marion. Doug was born in Toronto Ontario, the youngest of three children to his parents, George and Isabella (nee Marr) who emigrated from Scotland. He married Ann (nee Walters) of Toronto in 1955 and raised four children. Doug and Ann were devoted to one another and were married 59 years before Ann's passing in 2014. Doug grew up in The Beach in Toronto, where he was an active member of the Balmy Beach Club and The Optimists Club. After graduating with his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Toronto in 1957, he began his career in Toronto before moving to London Ontario where he established his own firm. Eventually moving back to Toronto in 1968, Doug joined the architectural firm, Bregman & Hamann (B+H) and soon thereafter became a Partner. He later moved to Dunlop Farrow Aitken Inc., serving as a Partner and Vice President until his retirement in 1995. Doug was an active member of the Ontario Association of Architects, serving as a member and chairman of various committees and as President in 1990. Doug became a Fellow of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada in 1992. Doug had a passion for sketching and painting and did so for pleasure on many trips he and Ann took with "The London Gang" of friends. During vacations or time spent at the cottage, Doug could often be found relaxing with his watercolours. His equal passion for woodworking saw him create many spectacular pieces during his early retirement years when he and Ann enjoyed living in the country, in their log home, outside of Toronto. Eventually moving to Port Hope, Doug and Ann enjoyed many years with their friends at Penryn Village, before Doug's move to Ottawa in 2016 to be near some of his children and their families. Above all else, Doug was a devoted and loving husband, father, and Poppa. He will be terribly missed by all. Doug is survived by his children: Heather (George), Doug (Fiona), Bob (Lisa), Jane (Ruth), his grandchildren: Larissa (Jeff), Stephanie, Matthew, Adam, Emma, Lily, Caitlin, Jenna, Madeline and his great grandchildren: Logan and Alexis.
