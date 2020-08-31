You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
G. Gwynneth MORAIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
G. GWYNNETH MORAIS(nee Moir)Of Skootamatta Lake, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jean Guy Morais. Loving mother of Robert "Bob" (Michelle), Sylvia Morais-Jones (Doug) and Michèle Furlong. Granny will always be cherished in the hearts of her grandchildren Mathieu, Marc, Nathalie, Michaela (fiancé Jacob Maloney), Brandon, Ariana, Elena and Liam. She will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Thérèse Morais (Jean Rochon) and Claire St. Pierre (Jacques). Predeceased by her sisters-in-law Charlotte and Madeleine. The family will receive friends at the Milestone Funeral Center, Northbrook on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. where the Funeral Service will follow at 3 pm.. A private family interment will follow at the Dempsey Cemetery. Friends desiring may contribute in Gwynneth's memory to the charity where her passion lived, the Ottawa School of Art (www.artottawa.ca). Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.milestonefuneralcenter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Milestone Funeral Center
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Service
03:00 PM
Milestone Funeral Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved