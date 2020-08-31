G. GWYNNETH MORAIS(nee Moir)Of Skootamatta Lake, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jean Guy Morais. Loving mother of Robert "Bob" (Michelle), Sylvia Morais-Jones (Doug) and Michèle Furlong. Granny will always be cherished in the hearts of her grandchildren Mathieu, Marc, Nathalie, Michaela (fiancé Jacob Maloney), Brandon, Ariana, Elena and Liam. She will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Thérèse Morais (Jean Rochon) and Claire St. Pierre (Jacques). Predeceased by her sisters-in-law Charlotte and Madeleine. The family will receive friends at the Milestone Funeral Center, Northbrook on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. where the Funeral Service will follow at 3 pm.. A private family interment will follow at the Dempsey Cemetery. Friends desiring may contribute in Gwynneth's memory to the charity where her passion lived, the Ottawa School of Art (www.artottawa.ca
