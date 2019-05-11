Resources More Obituaries for G. LAWLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? G. Herbert LAWLER

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DR. G. HERBERT LAWLER June 13, 1923 - May 2, 2019 It is of course with great sadness that we announce Herb's passing but we'll always remember him for his fine sense of humour and happy demeanour. Herb was a kind, bright, worldly man interested in almost everything. Herb was born in Kingston in 1923. He attended Regiopolis College and then Queen's University, where he was president of the Arts and Science Society, a star running back, point guard and track athlete. A true Queen's man he later became the president of the Alumni Association. Herb went on to do his Masters at Western where he also played football. Herb finished his academic studies at the University of Toronto with a Ph.D. in Zoology (Ichthyology). While at the U of T he had an office in the Royal Ontario Museum, which he loved. Herb met his match and married her in 1947. Betty, who sadly passed away in 2004, was the beautiful, intelligent and talented love of his life. Together they had five children. John (who died in 2005), David (June Horsburgh and sons John and Andrew), Ann (Fred Vatnsdal), Elizabeth (sons Fraser, Gordon and Robbie Bruce), Jane (son Riley Black) and John Lyons and his daughter Teresa. The family shared wonderful times at Lake of the Woods where in later years Herb and Betty would spend their entire summers. Next to his family, Herb's career was uppermost in his life. (Some might jokingly say it was the other way around). Herb began his career with Fisheries and Oceans in 1950. He was eventually appointed Director General of the department for the Central and Arctic Regions. He ended his career in 1988 as the acting Assistant Deputy Minister in Ottawa and that same year was named Scientist Emeritus by the department. An important part of Herb's early career was his work running a 20 year long research project at Heming Lake in Northern Manitoba. The family, along with Gord and Rose McRae and their family, spent summers at the lake. Early on Herb, Betty and the newly born John spent the entire winter there as well, an accomplishment of which Herb was particularly proud. A sabbatical in 1968 took Herb and his family to Stockholm for a year. The experience had a lasting impression on them all. This was not the only time Herb travelled for work. Herb spent significant time in Thailand, Central America and travelled extensively throughout the Canadian Arctic. Although none of the children pursued careers in science they excelled at science fairs. Who else could find pickled lamprey in a desk drawer or a tub of live salamanders in the basement. After retirement Herb continued to contribute to Fisheries and Oceans and would still go out to his office at the campus of the University of Manitoba. A crowning achievement of Herb's career was his role in the founding and managing of the Lake Winnipeg Research Consortium an organization dedicated to the study and protection of the health of Lake Winnipeg. On Herb's very last day, just shy of his 96th birthday he was treated to a luncheon with a group of much younger colleagues with whom he worked at Fisheries. He was a respected colleague and beloved boss to the end. But it was not all work and no play - Herb was a long time Bomber, RWB and MTC season ticket holder, loved watching golf and curling and played scrabble every day winning many more games than he lost. The family came together for Sunday dinners where Herb - and football - were the main attractions. Cared for with immense love by his children and the wonderful Fred Vatnsdal, Herb was able to remain in his home until his passing. By example, Herb taught us many valuable life lessons. Be humble, be appreciative, stay interested, favour the colour blue to bring out the blue in your eyes and above all, always look on the bright side of life. We will all miss him. Flowers are gratefully declined, but if you would like, donations to the Lake Winnipeg Research Consortium would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be held early evening Saturday, June 8th. Friends and family will be contacted with details. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.