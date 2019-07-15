You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
G. LORNE MCMORRAN G. Lorne McMorran died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 88 years old with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife Barbara, his two daughters, Deborah (& partner Jim), Valerie (& husband Bruno) and his two grandchildren, Sarah and David. Brother of four surviving siblings, Marilyn, Alvin, Carol and Gloria, Lorne will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as loving husband and father as well as forty prideful years as a practicing dentist and Professor of Dentistry at U. of T. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th. Condolences may be forwarded through:www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2019
