|
|
G. RANDALL MUNGERIt is with incredible sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of G. Randall (Randy) Munger, in Collingwood, on July 23, 2020. Diagnosed with melanoma 10 years ago, his final decline progressed at lightning speed. He was a warrior to the end. He refused to give up-something that was in his nature his whole life. He was deeply loved and will be missed terribly by his partner, Sandi Goodman; his children, Meredith (Andre), Ben (Lindsay) & Michelyn. He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Diem and Sister, Marnie (Don) and the full extended Goodman family. Randy was a truly beautiful man. His natural curiosity about all things and his deep interest in people sustained him. He made friends wherever he went. It didn't matter where you came from or how old you were- he made authentic connections. A serial entrepreneur and self-professed "start up junkie", he founded and successfully fostered a myriad of businesses, including "Homemakers Magazine" and "Canadian House and Home". He also built large multi-partner businesses including Samplex Systems, a product sampling alliance between product manufacturers and Shoppers Drug Mart. He also built the publicly traded company, Advantex Marketing International, which was launched through partnerships with the CIBC, Air Canada and hundreds of high-end restaurants in the Toronto area. He also used his long-standing interest and love of birds as the basis for White Wings Worldwide, another burgeoning creative business he launched and developed into his later years. Randy was an "idea guy" who surrounded himself with energetic, talented and loyal staff- many of whom remained close friends throughout his life. His work was his life. There was never a discussion about retirement. He discovered Creemore and in 1969, bought a large farm there that he named "Lavender Hall". He spent any free time there long before it became a popular destination area and he had a deep connection to those purple rolling hills and to its people and village. He loved "working the property" and always had a twinkle in his eye (which, he often said, got him "into and out of trouble"), a warm smile and a tune close to his heart. He also loved to ski and was a founding member at Devil's Glen Ski Club. Randy was never on time for anything and never closed a door but his attributes far outweighed his peccadilloes. He was tenderhearted and so worthwhile. Many will agree that "a world without Randy Munger is a world we cannot recognize". He leaves friends far and wide but I would like to extend a huge shout-out to John Sadiq, Gordon Haight, Jane Campbell, Jules Roy and the Cooper farm (for the daily de-brief), for their constant and dependable support to the end. Thank you also to the dedicated team at the Odette Cancer Centre - Dr.T. Petrella, Dr. J.Detsky and Dr. F. Wright for their professional and personal care in Randy's journey. Thank you Cherie Diaz (LHIN) and the staff at Campbell House for allowing Randy's final week to be lived with dignity and loving care. No funeral service will take place, but a celebration of Randy's life will be planned this Fall, in the Blue Mountains. Please contact Sandi for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy's name to Campbell House (Hospice Georgian Triangle) or the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation to support melanoma research within the Odette Cancer Program.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020