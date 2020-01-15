|
G. ROBERT McCONNELL Born January 14, 1943 in Thessalon, Ontario, Robert was predeceased by his parents, George and Joyce, and his brother, Terence McConnell. Survived by his wife, Sylvia, son, Craig (Emma), sister, Judith MacDougall (Robert) and granddaughter, Madeleine. Born with an exceptional gift for languages, Robert enjoyed travelling the world and connecting with new people. After obtaining an M.A. in German and eventually an M. Ed., he taught French and German in Toronto high schools for nine years before becoming the coordinator of Modern Languages at the Scarborough District School Board. He initiated and ran a summer school French credit program in Leysin, Switzerland. He was also the author of more than 400 books, from French textbooks to well-loved children's picture books. Ultimately, he worked with the Estonian Government in developing Estonian immersion for its large Russian-speaking minority, a pioneering program now emulated around the world. Robert touched many people in his life with his generosity of spirit, humour and empathy. A funeral and reception will be held at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church, 19 Don Ridge Drive, Toronto on Monday, January 27th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. John's York Mills Anglican Church or to the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020