|
|
G. WILLIAM STRATTON (Bill) October 4, 1926 - March 28, 2019 Only hours after giving an impromptu tutorial on Macbeth to his granddaughter, Bill passed away peacefully with family at his side. A fitting and wonderful last day for a lifelong English Teacher and educator. He will be deeply missed by friends; his sons, Bruce (Valerie) and David (Julie); grandchildren, Madeleine, Anna, Callum, Ella; and niece, Lin (Al). Predeceased by sister, Dorothy; niece, Ann; and granddaughter, Natalie. Thank you to palliative care physician Dr. Leah Steinberg and the teams at Mount Sinai and Bridgepoint. A celebration of life is to be held at Alumni Hall, Victoria College Building (91 Charles St. W.) Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Donations can be made to Mount Sinai Hospital or UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency) to which Bill donated regularly.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019