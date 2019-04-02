You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
G. WILLIAM STRATTON (Bill) October 4, 1926 - March 28, 2019 Only hours after giving an impromptu tutorial on Macbeth to his granddaughter, Bill passed away peacefully with family at his side. A fitting and wonderful last day for a lifelong English Teacher and educator. He will be deeply missed by friends; his sons, Bruce (Valerie) and David (Julie); grandchildren, Madeleine, Anna, Callum, Ella; and niece, Lin (Al). Predeceased by sister, Dorothy; niece, Ann; and granddaughter, Natalie. Thank you to palliative care physician Dr. Leah Steinberg and the teams at Mount Sinai and Bridgepoint. A celebration of life is to be held at Alumni Hall, Victoria College Building (91 Charles St. W.) Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Donations can be made to Mount Sinai Hospital or UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency) to which Bill donated regularly.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019
