Services Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel 2401 Steeles Avenue West Toronto , ON M3J 2P1 (416) 663-9060

GABOR MICHAEL SIKLOS December 13, 1931 - June 29, 2019 It is with great sadness that we share the news that Gabor Siklos (Gabi to family and friends) passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29th. While we will miss him very much, we celebrate a man who in his own words "lived a good life." An immigrant story that, while not unique, is certainly worth retelling. Gabi was born in Budapest in 1931 and had what would be considered a typical upbringing until the onslaught of WWII and the horrors of the Holocaust which impacted a large portion of his family. Hungary then, of course, suffered further with the imposition of communist rule following the war. In 1955, Gabi met Kati Gonzi at a local dance, and started what would become a lifelong romance. When Russian tanks rolled through Budapest during the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, they decided it was time to depart. Despite attempts by Russian soldiers to thwart their border crossing, they persevered and made it first to Austria, and then Canada. In 1957, they arrived in Montreal with virtually no money and limited English. Gabi worked hard, starting at the very bottom, and rose through the ranks of several companies, including J&J and Squibb. Two sons (Tom and Andy) were born in Montreal. In 1973, Gabi moved the family to Toronto where he started a successful career at Sunbeam Appliances, eventually taking on the role of President of the Canadian organization. Upon retirement, Gabi lived an active and fulfilled life that focused on his many passions. His first and foremost passion was his family. He was an outstanding father to Tom and Andy and will forever be the role model they seek to live up to. He encouraged them in their pursuits, supported them as they grew, and was proud of their accomplishments. His sense of pride generously extended to the two women who became his daughters-in-law, Jane and Tracy. Gabi loved being a grandfather. Whether it was dressing up for Halloween, flying to far flung cities to babysit, or cheering at a hockey game, was nothing he wouldn't do to support the six grandchildren he loved so dearly. More recently, he loved nothing more than engaging in vigorous political discourse with his grandchildren and their also beloved partners around the dinner table at the cottage. The cottage became his second lifelong passion. Beginning in 1983, summers were spent on Three Mile Lake where he sailed, canoed, enjoyed campfires with family, walks with Kati and so much more. Gabi found several things to keep him busy in the city, as well. A lifelong photographer, he was a member of the Toronto Camera Club and won numerous awards for his work. He also had a love of the arts, whether it was the symphony, opera, or theatre. Few could hum as many arias as he could! A big sports fan, Gabi loved to follow soccer, and he was a fan of Manchester United for over 30 years. He will be truly missed as he had an amazing ability to establish strong connections with so many who came into his life - none, of course, stronger than with his wife of years, Kati. You will rarely find a bond as loyal and enduring. They truly were best friends. We're comforted knowing that a photo of his first great grandchild, Isla Wilson, born into this world mere hours before he departed it, was one of the last images he set eyes on before he died. The family would like to thank the medical team at Sunnybrook hospital. A special thanks to Dr. Hansen who helped to extend Gabi's life for a number of years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation as a lasting memory of Gabi would be appreciated. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 2 to July 6, 2019