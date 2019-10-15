|
|
GABRIEL NACHMAN On Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Gabriel Nachman, beloved husband of Nancy and the late Rochelle.Loving father and father-in-law of Barbara and Jason, Eric and Dale, and Heather. Devoted grandfather of Rory, Jesse, Dylan, Lyla, and Sadie. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west ofDufferin) for service on Wednesday, October 16,2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to B'Nai Brith Canada 1-844-218-2624.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019