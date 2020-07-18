|
GABRIELE MEHAFFEY Gabriele Mehaffey (née Hilge) passed away in the Hull Hospital (Quebec) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from metastatic cancer. She was 72 years old. Gabriele was born December 9, 1947 in Lippinghausen, Germany to Herbert Hilge and Krista Hilge (nee Kassner). She moved with her parents to Canada in 1951, settling in the Toronto area, where she grew up. She attended school in Scarborough and then Stouffville. In 1966, she became a Registered Nursing Assistant (RNA) and joined her parents in the family business: A private nursing home for psychiatric patients, where she worked as a nurse and later as the administrator. In 1970, she married Jim Mehaffey and in 1972 gave birth to their son Derek. She later moved with her husband and son to Ottawa, with brief stints in Michigan, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Italy, and more recently Chelsea, Quebec. Gabriele had a lifelong love of learning, and took one or two university courses every year for most of her adult life studying psychology, comparative religion, philosophy, literature, creative writing and humanities. She earned a bachelor's degree in 1987. She was a self-taught artist, working in painting, photography and other media, as well as writing poetry and short stories. Her home was filled with her creations. She was physically active throughout her life. She regularly went swimming, kayaking, cross-country skiing and cycling, and could often been found trekking fair distance in Ottawa. She and Jim often enjoyed a night out dancing. She also enjoyed travelling and visited many places in Canada, the USA, Europe and South America. Gabriele was preceded in her death by her parents and her sister Edith. She is survived by her husband Jim, their son Derek, daughter-in-law Edna, and grandson Salinger, as well as her brothers Peter and Ken and their families. Gabriele directed that her remains be cremated. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be convened later this summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020