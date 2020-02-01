|
GAETANO CAPPUCCITTI (Gordon) July 17, 1934 - January 30, 2020 After a long battle with MSA, Gordon passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 85. Predeceased by his parents Vincent "Jimmy" and Mary "The Store" Cappuccitti; sister Flora and brothers Mario and Rocco. Beloved husband of previously deceased wife Audrey; wonderful father to Danny (and Silvia), Larry, Vincent (and Abril) and Michelle. Cherished Nonno Gordy to Joey, Vinny, Courtney, Jimmy, Timothy and Anna. Beloved brother-in-law to Verona and Michael Velazquez, Frances Cappuccitti and Mary Cappuccitti. Gordon will be sadly missed by all his nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Together with his brother Rocco, they founded Ontario Potato Distributing, Inc. and built it into the largest potato growing, packing and logistics company in Ontario. All his loyal and longtime staff will miss him dearly. Gordon also had a passion for thoroughbred horses and was a successful owner at Woodbine Racetrack along with his late wife Audrey for many years. Together they won the Sovereign award numerous times for a variety of their horses. A very special thank you to all his caregivers who provided much love, support and amazing care for Gordon until his passing, we are grateful to you all. Thank you to Dr. Kapusta who graciously came to see Gordon regularly at his home. Resting at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto on Monday, February 3rd from 4-9 p.m. and Tuesday, February 4th from 2-4 and 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 9:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 72 Mansfield Ave., Burial to follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery, 305 Erskine Ave., Toronto. Donations to the Parkinson's Society of Canada in memory of Gordon would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020