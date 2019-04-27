GAIL ANN DARLING Gail Darling of Toronto passed away in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, April 10, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Anne (Kolasky) and Basil Darling and her brother, David (the late Phyllis Loxton). Gail will be missed by her brother Brian (Glynnis), her niece, Tammy, her nephew, Patrick, and many cousins and their families. Gail was a graduate of The Victoria University (Toronto), earning her M.Ed. (the U. of T.) and her M.A. in Victorian Studies (York). Gail began her teaching career in Ghana with Canadian University Service Overseas. She was a retired secondary school principal (T.D.S.B. Scarborough), an educational leader, published author, wine connoisseur, world traveller and loving partner of Carol Sorjonen. Pursuant to Gail's wishes, there will be no service. Donations in her name may be made to the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund, The Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund, or The Victoria University (Toronto). Please raise a glass to Gail! Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019