Gail Elizabeth HARTSHORN


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail Elizabeth HARTSHORN Obituary
GAIL ELIZABETH HARTSHORN 1950 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday February 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gail is survived by her loving wife, Briony Cayley. She was the eldest child of Harry and Gloria Hartshorn (deceased). She is also survived by her brother, Michael Hartshorn (Gayle) and their children: Adam (Adrianna), Luke (Gillian) and Maxine (Nick) and families. Gail was predeceased by her brother John Hartshorn, and is survived by his wife Janet, and their children: Jane (Chris) and Blake (Whitney) and families. Gail will always be remembered as a truly supportive and devout partner, sister, aunt and friend. She was a champion of those she loved. She had the distinct ability to absorb our problems, formulate opinions she was never shy to share, and deliver thoughts and advice with her acerbic wit. Gail's love of the outdoors, starting with her childhood summers at Camp GayVenture, defined her life in so many ways. Many friends and family will cherish wonderful memories of canoeing with Gail. A celebration of Gail's life will be held in the in the Spring. We would like to express our profound gratitude to the caring staff of Sunnybrook Hospital who were so kind to Gail. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Gail's memory to Sunnybrook Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019
