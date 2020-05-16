You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail HAZELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail HAZELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail HAZELL Obituary
GAIL DESABRAIS HAZELLIt is with deep sadness that on May 5, 2020, Gail Desabrais Hazell passed unexpectedly in her home at age 65, after battling a heart illness. Gail's superpower was connecting people to make positive things including herself 'better than before'. Always a rebel with a good cause. She will be incredibly missed by her greatest pride and joy - loving daughter Kirsten Desabrais, husband Michael Hazell, step-sons Rob and Jon Hazell, daughter-in-law Olivia O'Young, Olivia's brother Keenan and her sister Nicole Gambino. Gail will be held dear in the hearts of her siblings, nieces, nephews and many great friends at the Toronto Lawn and in the Ontario Public Service, where she served for over 40 years.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -