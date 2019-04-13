GARFIELD ALLISTER MACINNIS 1936 - 2019, B.Arch., F.R.I.A.C., R.C.A. After a short illness, Gar died peacefully on April 8, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Gar will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years Janet (Macrae); his children; Iain (Sydney Monteith), Lindsay (Steve McConnell), Alex (Simon Davies) and Heather (John Pitblado); his grandchildren; Thomas, Harry, William and Michael MacInnis, Eamonn, Jordan and Niall McConnell, Jessica, Sophie and Thomas Davies, and Luke, Aiden, Ryder and Jake Pitblado and brothers Dr. Joe MacInnis and John Creelman. Predeceased by his first born son, Allister Macrae (1960-1962) and parents Beverley MacInnis Creelman, Allister James MacInnis and Edward Creelman. Born and raised in Toronto, Gar was a gifted student, athlete and artist. He graduated with honours from Upper Canada College and the University of Toronto's School of Architecture. As a design architect and partner at Adamson Associates he was recognized for his many award-winning buildings. After 30 years of practice, he traded his drafting board for his easel and followed his passion, landscape painting. For the next 30 years 'Van Gar' captured the beauty of some of his favourite sites, notably Georgian Bay and historic landmarks in southern Ontario. His true love was his beautiful wife Janet, his beloved children and his legion of loyal grandchildren. Gar was so enormously proud of his family in his own, quiet way and enjoyed the simple things in life; being at home surrounded by his brood or out on the course or court with his many lifelong friends. Fiercely independent and private, Gar was a principled man to the core. His love of mystery novels, crossword puzzles and sports was matched only by his penchant for warm beer. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Ave, Toronto. A celebration of Gar's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Laidlaw Hall at Upper Canada College, 220 Lonsdale Rd, Toronto. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Intensive Care Unit at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019