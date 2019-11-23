|
GARRY MITCHEL It is with great sadness that the family of Garry Mitchel announces his sudden passing on October 19, 2019, at the age of 66, while vacationing in Madeira, Portugal. Garry will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Eric (Diana) and Paul (Jessica); his four grandsons, Lucas, Harrison, Wesley and Anthony; and his partner, Debi Turner and her family. He will also be forever remembered by his brother, Ron (Liz); his sister, Maureen LaPointe; their families; and his many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m. at the Valley Funeral Home in Deep River, 33337 Hwy. #17.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019