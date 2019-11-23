You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
33337 Hwy. #17
Deep River, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry MITCHEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry MITCHEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry MITCHEL Obituary
GARRY MITCHEL It is with great sadness that the family of Garry Mitchel announces his sudden passing on October 19, 2019, at the age of 66, while vacationing in Madeira, Portugal. Garry will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Eric (Diana) and Paul (Jessica); his four grandsons, Lucas, Harrison, Wesley and Anthony; and his partner, Debi Turner and her family. He will also be forever remembered by his brother, Ron (Liz); his sister, Maureen LaPointe; their families; and his many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m. at the Valley Funeral Home in Deep River, 33337 Hwy. #17.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -