GARTH MANNING, Q.C. Garth died peacefully at home on July 28, 2019 in Wellington in his 90th year. Loving husband of Linda, father of Robert Lewis-Manning (Kimberly), Anne Hull (Robert), stepfather of Douglas Adlam (Kelly) and Susan Adlam (Ian). Beloved grandfather of numerous grandchildren. Garth is also survived by family in England - his sister Anne Griffiths, of Bournemouth, England, his nieces and nephews, Penny Wishart (Marc), Caroline Duncan (Paul), David Griffiths, and Robert Griffiths (Richard), and two daughters by his first marriage, Nicola Christianson (Phil) and Clare Rose (John). Although born in England, Garth was extremely proud of his Welsh heritage and always thought of himself as a Welshman. With this came a dry sense of humour, a decent vocal range and a strong inclination to project it, and a life-long love of learning. As a father, grandfather, and friend, Garth (Dad/Grandpa Garth) was not only loving and accepting, but inspirational in his actions, words, wisdom, and occasionally in his silence. Recognized for his incredibly sharp mind, his uncanny ability to recall historical facts and emerging trends earned him the title of "Encyclopaedia Garth." After having read every book imaginable, he turned to the Internet later in life to quell his thirst for knowledge and he could often be found "checking email." Following mandatory military service in the Royal Armoured Corps, he qualified as a solicitor in England, but moved to Canada in 1956 and practised law here for 46 years. During his legal career, he appeared as an expert witness in many levels of the Ontario Court. He served in every office of the Ontario Bar Association, culminating in its Presidency in 1990/91 and was awarded the Louis St. Laurent prize by the Canadian Bar Association. He loved music, was an accomplished pianist, and sang with the Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir, the Humber Express barbershop group in Toronto, and, following his move to Prince Edward County, joined the Trentones, another barbershop group. He vehemently opposed the introduction of industrial wind turbines in the County and in his final years directed the County Coalition for Safe and Appropriate Green Energy (CCSAGE) which was successful in its efforts to halt their construction. He fought tirelessly to protect the environment of the County he adopted and was proud to have contributed to the preservation of the bucolic rural landscape he loved. There will be a Celebration of Garth's life at the Wellington Legion on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.ainsworthfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders or Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019