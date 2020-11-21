GARY CULLUM 1938 - 2020 On November 11, 2020, we said our last goodbyes to Gary: wordsmith, copywriter, and Creative Director at ad agency McLauchlan, Mohr, Massey; car lover; bass fishing enthusiast; dedicated solver of the Globe and Mail daily crossword puzzle and a very competitive Scrabble opponent. Gary enjoyed life and pursued his interests with passion: Gymkhanas with the Porsche Club; car rallying in his BMW; travelling to Italy for wine tasting; fishing the Rouge River or on trips to Jacksonville Florida; studying and foraging edible mushrooms on his Saturday walks; and later in life curling and golfing. He shared with Marilyn (née Randall), wife of 58 years, the joy and pride of watching sons, Shannon (Ella) in Singapore and Aaron (Catherine, granddaughter Iris) in Toronto, make great life choices and achieve success. Gary will be remembered by family in Essex, Michigan, Brantford, and Tennessee. Sadly the last years of Gary's life were challenged by memory loss. The family is truly grateful to the nurses and PSWs on the third floor of Revera Retirement Residences Leaside and the Doctors and caregivers at Michael Garron Hospital for their caring respect for Gary's comfort, dignity, and family. Gary did not enjoy ceremonies and his wish for no visitation or service will be respected. Cremation and final resting place in the rose garden section 23 is in the care of Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In memory, give to your favourite cause if you wish, or raise a glass of red and bid farewell with 'Rest in Peace, Gary!'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store