You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary COROLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary H. COROLIS


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary H. COROLIS Obituary
GARY H. COROLIS 1952-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Gary H. Corolis on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Toronto. Gary is survived by his mother Virginia Corolis. He is predeceased by his father Gus H. Corolis. Brother to Denise, deceased (Alex), Peter (Christine), Andrew (Kristine). Loving uncle to Lindsay (Eduardo), Justin, Stephanie, Brittany (Seth), Harrison, Matthew, William and great-niece Ana Carolina. He is also survived by his uncle Ted Poledor (South Bend, Indiana), aunt Bessie Lambron (San Diego, California) and cousins Greg, Nancy, Mary and Georgia. As per Gary's wishes, a private family funeral and interment have taken place. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -