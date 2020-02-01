|
GARY H. COROLIS 1952-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Gary H. Corolis on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Toronto. Gary is survived by his mother Virginia Corolis. He is predeceased by his father Gus H. Corolis. Brother to Denise, deceased (Alex), Peter (Christine), Andrew (Kristine). Loving uncle to Lindsay (Eduardo), Justin, Stephanie, Brittany (Seth), Harrison, Matthew, William and great-niece Ana Carolina. He is also survived by his uncle Ted Poledor (South Bend, Indiana), aunt Bessie Lambron (San Diego, California) and cousins Greg, Nancy, Mary and Georgia. As per Gary's wishes, a private family funeral and interment have taken place. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020