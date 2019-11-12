|
GARY JOSEPH BRUNER April 28, 1946 - November 8, 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce that Gary Bruner slipped away into eternity surrounded by his loved ones, after a three year battle with colon cancer. Gary fought to live longer but the monster that is cancer would not relent. Gary was born in Toronto, practiced law for over 40 years and enthusiastically travelled the world. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed by his family, colleagues, and numerous friends worldwide. Gary was the loving husband of Aleksandra Spalvins and the devoted father to three children, Barry (Liat) of Tel Aviv, Cory (Dayna) of Toronto and Sondi (Timothy Harris) of Vancouver. Gary was the proud grandfather of Mason, Leah, Nolan and Noam. He also leaves his first wife, Barbara Citron, the mother of his children. Gary will be sadly missed by his siblings, Harvey (Rosemary) and Debbi (James Wallace); nieces, Katie, Emily and Nicole; and nephew, Kevin. He is fondly remembered by his good friend, John Lister. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Anne Bruner. Gary was the perfect child. During his formative years, he was often at the top of his class. After school Gary would help his father at the family convenience store. He was responsible and could always be counted on to do the right thing. Gary obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and with the flip of a coin decided to continue his education at York University where he studied law. If there was one thing that Gary loved more than the art of law, it was the joy of travel. On their holidays together, Gary and Aleks gallivanted around the world. They visited a multitude of countries and saw sites that most people only read about in books. The friendships they formed were lasting. The most memorable highlights, however, were the two six month cruises that Gary took around the world in both directions. He savoured every moment. Gary was pragmatic and realistic as well as being a thoughtful and kind person. He loved music especially the Beatles and Motown, and in particular the tunes of Smokey Robinson. Gary will be remembered for his integrity, his voice of reason, his sense of humour and for always offering cup of cappuccino. He will be missed. Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and incredibly compassionate team at Sunnybrook Hospital. Their humanity is an example to us all. Following the private cremation at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, friends and family are invited to a celebration of Gary's life at his home, 165 Danforth Avenue at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's memory may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation, Odette Cancer Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019