GARY LEE FREAD Gary Lee Fread, 72, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Milton District Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1947 in Garner, Iowa, to Maurice and Mildred (Gallion) Fread, and grew up in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Gary received his BA from the University of Kentucky and his MA from the University of Toronto. He spent his career in the food industry and most recently ran his own consulting business, retiring in 2018. Gary will be missed by his son Matthew (Kaitlyn), granddaughters Charlotte and Victoria, his sister Connie (Dick) Jelinek, sister-in-law Harriet Fread, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger in 2014. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Reception will be held at McKersie- Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton 905-878-4452 on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019