GARY RICHARD BATCHELOR Of Toronto passed away due to an auto accident on January 29, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Angela Alpe, in their 24th year of marriage; his Mother 'Mum' Penny of Guelph and late father Lloyd and his brother Paul (Marlene). Son-in-law to the late Arturo and Maria Carmela Alpe. Gary was a Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Business Development for Hitachi Capital Canada. Gary's passing has devastated everyone who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to Gilchrist Chapel - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). Check website for details www.gilchristchapel.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020