Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
Gary Richard BATCHELOR Obituary
GARY RICHARD BATCHELOR Of Toronto passed away due to an auto accident on January 29, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Angela Alpe, in their 24th year of marriage; his Mother 'Mum' Penny of Guelph and late father Lloyd and his brother Paul (Marlene). Son-in-law to the late Arturo and Maria Carmela Alpe. Gary was a Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Business Development for Hitachi Capital Canada. Gary's passing has devastated everyone who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to Gilchrist Chapel - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). Check website for details www.gilchristchapel.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
