GAVIN JOHN RUTTAN In Loving Memory of Gavin John Ruttan January 28, 1982 - July 1, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gavin Ruttan on July 1st, in Vancouver BC. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Susan Ruttan; his sisters, Tessa and Amy; his aunts, uncles, cousins, longstanding friends; and his dearest, Anne-Marie. Gavin long struggled heroically with bipolar disorder and addiction. 20 years ago, he inspired his parents to join friends in founding From Grief to Action, a support and advocacy group for families coping with addiction. Gavin was proud of FGTA's achievements and also gained personal satisfaction helping others with addiction, particularly when he worked with the Portage Treatment Program. We will always cherish our memories of Gavin's warm loving nature, his mischievous humour, adventurous spirit, and his deep passion for music. In recent years, Gavin had attained more health, stability, and future promise. He left us far too soon. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Kerrisdale, 2409 W. 37th Avenue in Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central City Foundation for Ashnola at The Crossing. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019