GAYLE ANNE HILL (nee Chapman) Gayle passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Vincent Hill, mother of Geoffrey (Helena) of Washington UK and Janet (John) of Stratford. Gayle is grandmother to Alexandra and Leanna Hill and sister to Catharine Armstrong (Kent). She is predeceased by her parents Henry and Frances Chapman and by her youngest sister Patricia Manns (Fran). Gayle also leaves behind cousins Doug, Lynn and Ken Chapman, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her closest friend of nearly six decades, Joan Johns (Richard) of Thunder Bay. Gayle was born in St. Thomas, Ontario on September 13, 1944 and grew up in Don Mills. As a teenager, she was very active with the Don Mills Track Club. Gayle graduated from the University of Waterloo in 1966 and taught Geography and English at Glendale Secondary School in Tillsonburg, at Bramalea Secondary School and at Indec North Secondary School in Brampton. While in Brampton, Gayle served on the Board of Directors of the Peel Mental Health Association. After retirement, Gayle and Vincent moved to Stratford in 2000 and opened The Barber's House B&B that they operated for 10 years. Gayle became active in the local community with a book club, the University Women's Club and was active socially with many friends with whom she enjoyed wide-ranging conversations and dinner parties. Travel was an important interest in her life as she and Vincent were fortunate to visit many of the places they wanted to see. Genealogy also fascinated Gayle as she delved into the history of the Chapman, Collier and DuBois families. Cremation has taken place. Our family is grateful for the wonderful care Gayle received by the doctors and nurses at Stratford General Hospital and by her family doctors Dr. E. Glass and Dr. D. Williams. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Stratford General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020