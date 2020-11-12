GAYLE MURRAY On November 10, 2020 at age 82 Gayle Murray passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, husband Allan and her three children. Lovingly remembered by her children Lloyd (Jennifer), Shauna (Gavin) and Patty (Rick). She will be missed by her grandchildren Imogen, Alastair, Jamieson, Callum, Jackson and Duncan as well as sister-in-law Joyce Murray, brother-in-law Ed as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gayle was a devoted and supportive spouse. When Allan's career with Xerox Canada took them on multiple moves back and forth across the country (including to Rochester, NY). Gayle was always up for a new adventure; she made new friends instantly. Gayle and Allan spent 25 happy years in retirement in Bonita Springs playing both golf and tennis with like minded Canadians. Gayle was a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court taking the club championship in women's doubles. In more recent years they spent their time on the golf course and at their home in Lora Bay in Thornbury. We are incredibly proud of Gayle's decision to participate in a clinical trial working towards a cure for Alzheimer's disease. A celebration of Gayle's life will take place at a later time. If desired a donation in Gayle's name to the Toronto Memory Program (www.torontomemoryprogr am.com
) would be appreciated.