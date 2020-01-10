|
GDALJA GORFINKEL On Thursday, January 9, 2020. Gdaldja Gorfinkel, beloved husband of Irena. Loving father and father-in-law of Miriam and Stephen Field, and John and Iris Gorfinkel. Dear brother of the late Jochewed Goldberg, and Bluma Tischler. Devoted grandfather of Thalia and Glenn, Leah, Daniel and Jenny, Nathan, Lauren, and Sarah. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Agudas Achem section of Roselawn Cemetery. Following the burial family and friends are welcome to visit 414 Glengrove Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Gdalja Gorfinkel Memorial Fund for Holocaust Education c/o Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
