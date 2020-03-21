|
G.E. JAMES BLAIKLOCK (Jim) Sailed off on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving and devoted husband and true partner to Peggy, deceased. DOD 'Dear Old Dad' to Peter (Tracey) and Roz (Glenn), proud Grandad to Allie (Nick) Drew and Spencer. Top dog to a series of poodles. He was the quintessential engineer to the very end. Preferring to fly under the radar, he was a dedicated mentor to many colleagues, friends and family. Articulate, insightful and dry-witted, he will be greatly missed. Cheers. Donations to and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Ainsworth Funeral Home, Wellingtonwww.ainsworthfu neralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020