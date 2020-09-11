GENE MARIA BERNARD March 3, 1924 - September 9, 2020 Gene Maria Bernard (nee Neverauskas) made her final journey on September 9, 2020 to join her husband Frank (1997) in eternity. Gene leaves behind sons Tom (Samantha) and George and grandchildren Katelin and Kyle. Gene was born on March 3, 1924 - or was she? Mom told me that since she was born in a very small farming community in Lithuania, there was no official registration of the birth. It was the responsibility of the parents to go to the local registry office and provide details and if you didn't do this within 5 days there was a fine to be paid. For whatever reason, the trip was never made, and to avoid the fine, a new birthdate was invented once her parents finally made the journey. So we really don't know how old Mom was. The family farm was prosperous and Mom enjoyed a wonderful time with her 3 siblings. However, with the advent of WWII, Lithuania was unfortunately rather poorly situated, and Mom recalled the terror of the German army advancing from the West and the Russian army advancing from the East, and missiles flying overhead. The family survived this all, and Mom decided Canada might be a better place to live, so she made her way to Amsterdam, boarded a ship and arrived in Toronto. She met Dad, they built a beautiful house on the banks of the Humber River and started a family. Mom stayed at home with her sons but eventually started to work at the family business, Octopus Products. We recall fondly her morning routine: pour a coffee, sit at her desk and pour through the Report on Business section of the Globe and Mail. Working with her favorite broker, she became quite a savvy investor. Unfortunately, Mom's health began to decline. We would like to thank her assistant Chris, the staff at Hazelton Place and all the other professionals that made her as comfortable as possible. Please make any donations to the Alzheimer's Association.



