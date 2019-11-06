You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
GENE OPLER (Eugene) On Monday, November 4, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved husband of Selma. Loving father and father-in- law of Lorne, Alan, Michael and Cindy. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Richard and Marsha, and the late Fred Opler. Devoted grandfather of Bethany and Josh, Arielle, and Jonah. Special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Shapiro for her care and compassion. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Lodzer Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 565 Briar Hill Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem, 905-695-0611 or to Temmy Latner Centre, 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
