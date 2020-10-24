GENEEN HENRIETTA KUMARAPELI (nee Carson) R.N., B.A., M.A. 1929 - 2020 On October 13, 2020, at Ste. Anne's Hospital, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec. Was the last surviving member of six siblings, children of Mr. and Mrs. William Carson of Sioux Lookout, Ontario. Survived by her husband Stephen, daughter Maya (Kevin), grandson Bootsy, several nephews and nieces, and their children, and predeceased by son Simon. In her last years, Geneen suffered from dementia. Graduated (1951) from Misericordia General Hospital School of Nursing, Winnipeg. Worked as a registered nurse at several hospitals across Canada for short periods, but most of her nursing career was at the Montreal Neurological Hospital. Committed to lifelong learning, obtained her B.A. (1974, Thomas Moore Institute of Adult Education, Montreal), M.A. (English Literature, 1989, Concordia University, Montreal), and took up her true passion: adult education as a course leader at the Thomas Moore Institute, for nearly 10 years. An avid reader, she enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles. Widely travelled, including a trip by boat to Sri Lanka. A regular attendee of the Shakespeare Theatre at Stratford, ON. She volunteered with VON/NOVA and her church, St. Edmund of Canterbury for many years. The family thanks the staff on 3-B and T-7 at Ste. Anne's Hospital for the excellent care provided to Geneen. Our deepest appreciation for the devoted care and companionship given to Geneen by our friend and neighbour Karen Davies, for a period of nearly 5 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our original plans for a visitation, funeral services and a reception were cancelled. A family graveside service was held on October 23rd. Please consider the following for memorial donations: Alzheimer Society of Montreal, 4505 Notre-Dame St. W., Montreal, QC, H4C 1S3, www.alzheimermontreal.ca
, or Saint Edmund of Canterbury, 105 Beaconsfield Blvd, Beaconsfield, QC, H9W 3Z8, parishoffice@saintedmundofcanterbury.com. Online donations for both may be made through www.canadahelps.org