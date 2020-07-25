|
GEOFFREY DAVID TAYLOR Geoffrey David Taylor passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, surrounded by family on July 17, 2020. Geoff is survived by his wife, Prudence; children, Duncan and Alex (Pär); grandson, Oskar; his brother, Alan; and a number of nieces and nephews. Geoff was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Dorothy and brother, Donald. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Geoff completed his undergraduate education at the University of Regina and Medical Degree at the University of Saskatchewan. He further continued his post graduate education in New Zealand (where he had the good fortune of meeting Prudence), and at the universities of Saskatchewan, Alberta, Minnesota, McGill and Tufts. His work had a global focus and he enjoyed outreach opportunities in Fiji, Singapore, Hong Kong and Uganda. Throughout his career spanning four decades as an infectious disease physician and professor at the University of Alberta, Geoff was dedicated to providing his patients with kind and compassionate care. He was an advocate for vulnerable and often stigmatized patients beginning in the early days of HIV/AIDS. He co-founded the Northern Alberta HIV program and established the first modern Infection Prevention and Control program in Alberta. Data and fact driven, Geoff also was a founding member of the Canadian Nosocomial Infection Surveillance Program where he ensured the collection and use of quality surveillance data to guide patient care and health policy to prevent hospital acquired infections. Although very accomplished in his work, Geoff remained modest and was a mentor to many over the years. He believed in the potential for excellence and good in anyone, often supporting young professionals (including his children and their friends) through impromptu quizzes and vigorous debate to fine tune critical thinking skills. A firm believer in a well-rounded life, Geoff enjoyed spending time outside with his family in Alberta's Rocky Mountains and sharing his vast knowledge of the history of western Canada with whoever was fortunate to be in his presence. He was a passionate skier and hiker always on the lookout for his next mountain adventure in Canada or New Zealand. Reflecting on his life in his final days, Geoff noted "I am fortunate to have had so much, when so many have had so little. I will never ask for more." The family wishes to extend their thanks to the numerous health care providers in Edmonton and Canmore who provided Geoff with outstanding and compassionate care over the last few months. In honour of Geoff's years of mentorship, a memorial fund has been established to support the development of infectious disease specialists. Memorial donations may be made to the University of Alberta. Visit ualberta.ca/giving or send donations payable to "University of Alberta", to: Office of Advancement, University of Alberta, 3-501 Enterprise Square, 10230 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 4P6. Please mark on your donation that it is for the Dr. Geoffrey Taylor Memorial Fund. In recognition of Geoff's dedication to his role as Alberta's senior medical director of infection prevention and control and acknowledging the risk of asking Alberta's infectious disease specialists to congregate during a pandemic, the family looks forward to celebrating Geoff's life at a more appropriate future date. Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com. Park Memorial, Edmonton 780-426-0050, Family Owned Funeral Home Crematorium, Reception Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020