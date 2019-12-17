|
GEOFFREY FRANCIS BROOKS, QC 1929 -2019 On Monday, November 16, 2019, Geoffrey Francis Brooks, beloved husband father, grandfather and great- grandfather died peacefully age 90 at the Welland General Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Judy Brooks, (nee Johnston), three daughters; Laura Brooks (Alex Woda) and Kathleen Close (Ron), both of Toronto, and Alison Brooks (Charles Walker) of London U.K.; stepson Jim Kushnir (Stacey Kushnir); grandchildren Fraser and Graeme Close of Toronto, Dylan and Declan Walker of London, U.K., Clara Kushnir of Fonthill and two great- grandchildren, Isla and Avery Close. Geoffrey was predeceased by his brother, David (D. 1983); and his sister, Eleanor Woolley (D. 2008), both of Toronto. Geoffrey was born on November 11, 1929, in Welland, Ontario to Allan Lewis Gillespie Brooks Q.C. and Elsie Morrison Shaw. He was educated at Trinity College School in Port Hope and then Trinity College at the University of Toronto, graduating in 1951. He studied Law at Osgoode Law School, was called to the Bar in 1955 and appointed QC in 1967. Formerly Senior Partner in Brooks, MacFarlane, Bielby and Smith of Welland (now Lancaster Brooks & Welch) he was Past President (1968) Welland County Bar Association and Past President of the Welland City Bar Association. He served as Solicitor for the Town of Pelham and was Commissioner for the Welland Airport. Past President of Lookout Point Golf Club, Fonthill and the Big Point Club, Chatham. Geoffrey learned self- sufficiency at boarding school after losing his mother to leukaemia in 1937. Too young to follow his older brother into the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm he developed a lifelong passion for flying. This was fulfilled by nearly 50 years of soaring in his beloved turquoise-striped Cessna 180 seaplane. A voracious reader, Geoff developed an encyclopaedic knowledge of the two World Wars. He passed this deep interest in history to his children. Geoff was also blessed with a mechanical mind and was in his element in the toolshed. Happily zipped into his trademark blue coveralls he would endlessly fix pumps, chainsaws, boats and motors during summers at his Georgian Bay retreat. His mantra was always 'Save everything, and keep fixing it!' We'll all miss Geoff's wry wit and capacity to charm in the most unlikely situations. He recently greeted a nurse with a smooth 'I've been missing you' as she returned from her rounds. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18th at the James L. Pedlar Funeral Home, 1292 Pelham St, Fonthill Ontario between 12 and 2pm, followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019