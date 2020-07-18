You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Geoffrey Lorne MITCHELL Obituary
GEOFFREY LORNE MITCHELL While engaging in his passion for cycling, Geoff's life came to a sudden and tragic end on July 7, 2020 in Whitby, Ontario. Born and raised in Toronto (Don Mills) on May 3, 1967 (age 53). Geoff leaves behind his beloved daughter, Erica, whom he loved to watch play hockey, and most recently, was teaching how to sail.Leaving behind a loving father and mother, Lorne and Dody (Holmes), sisters Sue Jorgensen (Randy) and Cathie Archibald (Don) and his brother Steve (Barb Leighton). Predeceased by his dear sister, Sandy. Lovingly remembered by his nephews James Bullied, David Jorgensen, Scott Chapman, Kevin Chapman, Scott Pollock, and John Mitchell; by nieces Pam Bullied and Sarah Jorgensen; and wife, Laura (Pollock) - separated. Geoff loved being active while pursuing many passions - the cottage at Healey Lake, road biking, duathlon, fat biking, sailing, SCUBA diving, wakeboarding, snowboarding and hockey, and in his younger years, windsurfing, kiteboarding, snowmobiling and motor cycling. His wide circle of friends participated in many of these activities with him. Geoff was a Managing Director with Accenture and a board member with the Champlain Sailing Club (Orillia). If desired, donations in Geoff's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society, Champlain Sailing Club or to a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (905-440-3595) on Monday, July 20th from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service for family and close friends will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 21st at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the chapel capacity is limited. Social distancing must be maintained, face masks must be worn, and all persons entering the building must provide their name and contact information. (destefanofuneralhomes.ca)
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020
