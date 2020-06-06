|
|
GEOFFREY MICHAEL LEE With deepest sorrow, we announce that Geoffrey Lee, age 54, our most beloved partner, brother, family member and friend passed away on May 31, 2020, while in the Victoria General Hospital, B.C. from cancer surgery complications. Geoff leaves his true love and partner Carol, their beloved furry babies Nella, Ginger and Kitty, sisters Christine (Frank) and Pauline (Ron). He was Uncle Geoff to Julia, Stephen (Christy), Michael, David and great-uncle to Wally and Charlie. Many cousins will feel his loss, particularly Delise. Geoff graduated from Humber College with a diploma in Graphic Arts. He forged wonderful, life-long friendships at Humber. He then began his career in concert security which gave him the opportunity to feed his love of music. As his skills developed, Geoff branched out into private investigation and international security. He moved to the west coast of Canada to join the Fairmont Empress team. Geoff eventually returned to Ontario where he joined Blackberry and spent several productive years and developed more important personal and professional relationships. Geoff continued to hear the "call of the west "and so he, Carol, Nella and Kitty moved to Victoria, B.C., to begin their new adventure together. Geoff joined Camosun College where he loved his work, colleagues, and connected well with the student population. Geoff's work ethic was impeccable. He made a difference wherever he worked and more importantly, he cared deeply about the people he worked with. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Of all the people he touched, his most proud achievement in life was capturing his love, Carol who supported him in all his crazy endeavors and lovingly supported him physically during their last days together. He will be dearly missed. For family and friends, there will never be a substitute for this man. To honour Geoff's memory, please consider donating to one of two charities close to Geoff….The Humane Society or Save Me Rescue (http://savemedogrescue.ca/), from which Geoff and Carol adopted Nella. He would be grateful. Cremation has taken place. We will gather when possible to celebrate this thoughtful man, brother, friend.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020