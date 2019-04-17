GEOFFREY PERKINS Passed away surrounded by his loved ones at the Belleville General Hospital on Thursday, April 11, 2019 Geoffrey Perkins of Wellington in his 87th year. Beloved spouse of Andrea Bunn. Survived by his children, Dawn Elizabeth VanFleet (Bruce) and Warren Perkins (Liz); and his grandchildren, Kelly (Todd), Tyler, Casey, Lindsay; and great-grandsons, Griffin and Noel, all residents of Florida. Fondly remembered by Andrea's family. Geoffrey had a strong passion for golf and was a longtime member and proud past president of the Summit Golf & Country Club in Thornhill and recently was a member at the Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club in Belleville. He enjoyed a long career as a sales manager for Dow Chemical and Poly Expert and he had a love of roses and orchids. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Holt, Dr. Leong, nurse Jessica Chapman and all the staff at Belleville Hospital ICU. As per Geoffrey's wishes his body has been donated to the Department of Biomedical and Molecular Sciences at Queen's University. There will be no visitation or service. Memorial Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Ainsworth Funeral Home, 288 Noxon Avenue, Wellington. Online condolences and donations at www.ainsworthfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019