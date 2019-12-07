You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
GEOFFREY READ SMITH Suddenly at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket on December 4, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Ginny (Atkinson) for 53 years. Son of the late Morris and Frances Smith. Beloved brother of Wendy, Doug (Nancy) and Sheila. Dear uncle to 7 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Geoff spent 35 wonderful years at St. Andrew's College as teacher, housemaster, counsellor, coach, Assistant Headmaster, and friend to many. Following retirement, he spent 12 rewarding years as Principal at Canadian College, Italy. He was also a long-time member of the York Region Amateur Radio Club. (VA3GS) A celebration of life will take place at St. Andrew's College in Aurora in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home. www.thompsonfh- aurora.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019
