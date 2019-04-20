You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
(416) 223-6050
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey FRYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Richard Downing FRYER


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geoffrey Richard Downing FRYER Obituary
GEOFFREY RICHARD DOWNING FRYER January 23, 1928 - April 7, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the death of Geoffrey Richard Downing Fryer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary, in 2017. He is much mourned by his children, Barbara (John), Elswyth (Andrew) and Alex (Claudia); and doted-upon grandchildren, Caleb (Monika), Andrew, Adam and Timothy. Geoff was born in Beverley, Yorkshire, England to Richard and Dolly (Downing) Fryer. He grew up in Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire, England where his dear brother, Ted, was born in 1933. In 1946, he began serving two years in the British Army's Corps of Royal Engineers, including eight months in the British Zone of Germany. He graduated from the Birmingham School of Architecture in 1951, attended the School of Planning and Research for Region Development in London, and went on to work in the Birmingham City Architect's Department. In 1955, he moved to Canada, where he worked joyfully in the field of urban planning, both public and private, and established his own consulting practice in 1971. He had colossal enthusiasm and love for his family, work, friends and life itself. His funeral will take place Friday, April 26th, 1:00 p.m. at Jerrett Funeral Home, North York Chapel, 6191 Yonge St., Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now