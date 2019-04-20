GEOFFREY RICHARD DOWNING FRYER January 23, 1928 - April 7, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the death of Geoffrey Richard Downing Fryer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary, in 2017. He is much mourned by his children, Barbara (John), Elswyth (Andrew) and Alex (Claudia); and doted-upon grandchildren, Caleb (Monika), Andrew, Adam and Timothy. Geoff was born in Beverley, Yorkshire, England to Richard and Dolly (Downing) Fryer. He grew up in Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire, England where his dear brother, Ted, was born in 1933. In 1946, he began serving two years in the British Army's Corps of Royal Engineers, including eight months in the British Zone of Germany. He graduated from the Birmingham School of Architecture in 1951, attended the School of Planning and Research for Region Development in London, and went on to work in the Birmingham City Architect's Department. In 1955, he moved to Canada, where he worked joyfully in the field of urban planning, both public and private, and established his own consulting practice in 1971. He had colossal enthusiasm and love for his family, work, friends and life itself. His funeral will take place Friday, April 26th, 1:00 p.m. at Jerrett Funeral Home, North York Chapel, 6191 Yonge St., Toronto. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019