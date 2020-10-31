In my memory, George will always be "the barrister". He was a brilliant and feisty litigator, but more than that, because his character exemplified the noble and best historical qualities of the law profession. He was a master of reason, with both a lightning, and an enlightened, mind. George received the honour of appointment to Queen's Counsel, a recognition of his skills as a courtroom gladiator, and, a reminder of the tremendous depth of his legal experience. But most of all, George was always humble and genuine. Although he had great abilities and laurels, and was of high station in life, George never suffered from pride or arrogance. He was always approachable, easy-going, and an honest and forthcoming friend to all who sought his advice and guidance. For his clients and his students, George was a solid rock of an island in a churning stress of litigation. His calm nature, steady and methodical approach to cases, his eloquent advocacy, and the occasional humorous wisecrack, made George the role model to be admired by all lawyers. "GACS" was a great mentor and friend. I am ever thankful for the time George gave to me, and I will truly miss him. The whole Malcolm family extends our greatest sympathies to Mary Ann, Nancy, Janet, Bruce, and their families, and as well, to all of George's colleagues at Simpson, Wigle.

Alexander Malcolm

Friend