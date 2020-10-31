You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
George Adam Clare SIMPSON
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE ADAM CLARE SIMPSON September 4, 1928 - October 26, 2020 Loving and beloved husband of Mary Ann Simpson (née Turville), partner in every respect for over 65 years. Proud loving and supportive father and father-in-law of Nancy (Roy), Janet (Cyril), Bruce (Cathy). Proud Pepe to Wilfrid, Edouard and Isabelle McIntyre, Clare and Mitch Simpson, and Georgia Greenwood. Proud son of the late Thomas Hamilton Simpson and Georgina (née Clare), and dear son-in-law of the late Frank and Reta Turville. Brother and Partner in legal practice of the late Joseph Benjamin (2007) (Helen, 1998) (Connie). Proud brother-in-law of Nancy Bongard (Ian, 2015) and Bill Turville (Sharon). Uncle of Rob Bongard, Trish and John Bongard Godfrey, David and Gwynneth Simpson, and John and Toni Simpson. Patriarch of a host of wonderful and much-loved cousins spread across Canada and the US. George graduated from Hillfield Strathallan, McMaster University, and Osgoode in 1954, and then became a partner with the firm now known as SimpsonWigle Law for over 50 years. He practised adversarial law against many respected and admired colleagues and friends and he loved his work. George wished to acknowledge and express his gratitude for the many friends, relatives and colleagues especially his beloved MA who have walked with him and enriched his journey through life; singing, dancing, whistling, drinking, praying, cooking, serving, litigating, Out of the Cold, woodworking and watching the sun go down over the years in Southampton. God bless them. By daily example he taught authenticity, integrity, the importance of family and friends and community involvement. His was a life of giving. George's joie de vivre, tremendous curiosity, intense enthusiasm and support for activities of all his family are renowned. He inspired with his grace and strength and taught us the power of love. As per his wishes, private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home (485 Brant Street, Burlington, 905-632-3333). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Royal Botanical Gardens, Hamilton Out of the Cold, or Doctors Without Borders. www.smithsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

12 entries
October 30, 2020
George Simpson was a special person in every way. To spend any time with George and Marianne was a wonderful, memorable occasion.
His kind, smiling presence will never, ever be forgotten.
God Bless him.....
Carol Thomas



Carol thomas
Friend
October 29, 2020
In my memory, George will always be "the barrister". He was a brilliant and feisty litigator, but more than that, because his character exemplified the noble and best historical qualities of the law profession. He was a master of reason, with both a lightning, and an enlightened, mind. George received the honour of appointment to Queen's Counsel, a recognition of his skills as a courtroom gladiator, and, a reminder of the tremendous depth of his legal experience. But most of all, George was always humble and genuine. Although he had great abilities and laurels, and was of high station in life, George never suffered from pride or arrogance. He was always approachable, easy-going, and an honest and forthcoming friend to all who sought his advice and guidance. For his clients and his students, George was a solid rock of an island in a churning stress of litigation. His calm nature, steady and methodical approach to cases, his eloquent advocacy, and the occasional humorous wisecrack, made George the role model to be admired by all lawyers. "GACS" was a great mentor and friend. I am ever thankful for the time George gave to me, and I will truly miss him. The whole Malcolm family extends our greatest sympathies to Mary Ann, Nancy, Janet, Bruce, and their families, and as well, to all of George's colleagues at Simpson, Wigle.
Alexander Malcolm
Friend
October 29, 2020
I was 21 years old when I first started working at SimpsonWigle as Mr. Simpson's clerk. Mr. Simpson was the true definition of a gentleman who treated his entire staff with the highest respect and care. No matter how bad of a day you were having, hearing him whistle down the halls would immediately put a smile on your face. I'm blessed to have known you, even more blessed to have had the opportunity to learn from you. Rest in peace Mr. Simpson.
Erika
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Dear Mary Ann and family,
Our hearts go out to all of you; what a tremendous loss .
George was a very special human being in so many ways and touched the hearts of so many people in this community. We count our selves lucky that we had the honour of knowing him. We will always remember that wonderful twinkle in his eyes.
We hope that all of the fond memories of George will help you through this difficult time.
Diane and Harrison Arrell
Friend
October 29, 2020
George was a fabulous guy who embodied everything good about humanity. Our family rented cottages from both George's family and that of his brother Ben too, and we also had many wonderful visits with George, Mary Ann, Nancy, Janet and Bruce in Hamilton when my three brother's and I were kids. George always set a high bar with his good humour and kindness.
A particular memory I enjoy is that of George up on the roof of the Southampton cottage repairing some flashing and being totally joyful up there, like a kid having fun.

My sincere condolences to the Simpson family, George was a gem of a husband and father.
steve lapp
Friend
October 29, 2020
I am very sorry to hear that George passed away.My condolences to the Simpson family. I had cases with George for about 40 years. George was a very well respected but tough litigator. When George took a position on a case he took it to the end. He always remained a gentleman and a student of the law. A couple of years ago,I had a Hamilton case that I appealed and was reported in the Ontario Reports. George contacted me and wanted to know the background and circumstances of the case which I passed on to him. Rat in peace George.
Francis A. De Santis
Friend
October 29, 2020
A wonderful man who seemed to care about everyone. Rest in peace.
Ernie salac
Friend
October 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Timothy Colby
October 28, 2020
A very astonishing man. May you Rest In Peace Mr. Simpson. Deepest condolences to yours.
Astride Miousse
Friend
October 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Geoff Oakie
October 28, 2020
George was a great lawyer, a wonderful mentor and a hilarious raconteur. It was not that we met so often, it was that each meeting was so memorable.
Janis Criger
Coworker
October 28, 2020
When I heard the news of Uncle George's passing my wife Toni and daughter Caitlin family shed some heartfelt tears but more importantly we all couldn't help but smile at the thought of his life and what he meant to us his family, his friends and people who only might have crossed paths with him once in his life. He was so keenly interested in what you had to say and offered opinions only when asked. His eyes were always filled with compassion, empathy, curiosity, warmth, amazement, wonderment and he looked at you like you were the most important person in the world to him when he was talking with you. May he rest eternally in Peace knowing that he made a difference in the world and to his lovely wife Aunt Mary, Nancy, Janet and Bruce - thanks for sharing him with all of us.
John, Toni and Caitlin.
John Simpson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved